Trending News (Thursday, June 19, 2025)

Wishing everyone a good Thursday! Here are some things to know for today:

WEATHER: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. Thunderstorms develop around 4 p.m. along I-90, moving northeast into Helena and Lewistown closer to 7 p.m. A storm or two could turn severe with damaging wind gusts and heavy downpours. Daytime highs in the 80s.

TRENDING TODAY



Civics scuffle over Pledge of Allegiance in Great Falls. Click here.

CodeRED provides alerts for emergencies in Cascade County. Click here.

U.S. Rep. Downing talks about 'Big Beautiful Bill'. Click here.

National Dairy Month sparks milk giveaway in Great Falls. Click here.

Data center campus is planned for Great Falls. Click here.

Civics scuffle over Pledge of Allegiance in Great Falls

GFPS BOOK GIVEAWAY

Great Falls Public Schools will be conducting its annual Book Giveaway June 18-19 at the Paris Gibson Education Center Gym (2400 Central Avenue). The times are Wednesday, June 18th 11a.m-6p.m and Thursday, June 19th 10a.m-4p.m. Open to all the public, these are discarded library and curriculum books ranging from K-12 from all of our schools. All the books are free. Whatever you can haul you can have. We are changing our Math curriculum so there will be an abundance of Math materials this year.

TREASURE STATE TRUCK SHOW

Coming up on June 20-21 at Protech Steel (673 Vaughn Frontage Road, several miles west of Great Falls). Friday starts at 5pm, Saturday starts at 9am. Light show @ dusk on Saturday. Semi-trucks, hot rods, motorcycles, tricked and lifted trucks - all welcome! Small business vendors ranging from apparel to accessories. For more information, click here, or call Dave at 406-231-9816.

LEWIS & CLARK FESTIVAL

We kick the festival off on Friday, June 20, with a performance by the Fancy War Dance Academy for Prime Time Players @ 7:00p.m. Saturday starts with a BANG with the Swivel Gun demo @ 9:30a.m. The Adventure Challenge runs until 1:00p.m and is FUN for the whole family. You can also enjoy the Lewis and Clark Encampment running from 10:00a.m. - 2:00p.m. will be filled with demonstrations, traditional games, displays and so much more. Inside there will be speakers in the theater, a POP-UP Art Sale by Montana artist Lea Frye, the Missouri Breaks will be in the theater, John Fischer and the Medicine of the Corps will be on hand as well. There will also be Montana Artisans showing off their unforgettable creations and of course let's not forget the Food Vendors!!!! Our featured entertainer is SUPAMAN who will perform at 2:00p.m. on Saturday This event is FREE to the public and we invite one and all to come and take a trip back in time to 1805 and experience the work of Lewis and Clark. For more information, call 406-452-5661.

JUNETEENTH

There will be a Juneteenth celebration at Gibson Park in Great Falls on Saturday, June 21, from noon until 3 p.m. The event is free and open to all. There will be live music, lawn games, and more. Burgers and hot dogs will also be provided to all who attend.