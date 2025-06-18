National Dairy Month sparks milk giveaway in Great Falls

GREAT FALLS — June is National Dairy Month, and what better way to celebrate than with locally-produced dairy?

Lynda Sowell, HR Manager for Meadow Gold Montana, said, “In Montana, we provide and produce Montana Meadow Gold products from our Ag producers right here in our state.”

Meadow Gold gives away milk for National Dairy Month

Sowell explained that Meadow Gold is a regional affiliate for Dairy Farmers of America.

Sowell said, “Our dairy farmers want to always have the opportunity to support our communities, but also promote the nutrition of dairy products.”

But it is not just the farmers who want to help out.

Rob Hannah, truck driver for Meadow Gold, said, “We do these community outreach things to kind of help out the community a little bit, and maybe let people know that this is all local milk.”

Hannah appreciates the opportunity to support the community.

Hannah said, “It’s supporting farmers here in Montana and it’s supporting local businesses, so just want to get the word out and help out a little bit.”

Rob Hannah (MTN News photo)

This led to a "milk drive" taking place at Montana ExpoPark on Tuesday, June 17, 2025.

Sowell said, “We're just going to keep giving out milk until we run out.”

People came by the carload to take advantage of the promotion.

Dorthey Johnson said, “I think this is a great thing that they're doing for the community.”

Johnson continued, “Groceries are expensive. You know, milk is getting expensive, eggs, so everything helps.”

The free milk was exciting to both parents and kids alike.

Lace Lesofski said, “I can tell you both of them are going to have some chocolate milk this afternoon.”

Meadow Gold will be hosting another event in Billings at the end of the month.

You can keep up with Dairy Farmers of America here.