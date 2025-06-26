Trending News (Thursday, June 26, 2025)

Wishing everyone a good day! Here are some things to know for today:

WEATHER:

Mostly cloudy to overcast skies. Daytime highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s in central Montana and upper 80s and lower 90s in eastern Montana. Showers and thunderstorms develop over southwest Montana in the morning and move northeast through central Montana during the afternoon and evening. They'll be scattered, so not everyone will see a storm. Stay alert after 3pm!

TRENDING TODAY:

Great Falls dancers will represent Team USA in international competition. Click here.

10 Years Later: woman recounts near-fatal stabbing in Havre. Click here.

Vehicle collision damages Great Falls fire station. Click here.

Two women found dead in Park County. Click here.

Ambulance driver dies following crash in Carbon County. Click here.

COMING UP:

DOG SHOW

Come enjoy the All Breed Dog Show from June 26 - June 29 at the Four Seasons Arena. Featuring FAST CAT, ATT Jumpers, along with vendors for both humans and dogs. Free Admission, Free Parking. All four days starting at 8 am. For more information, call 406-868-1170.

FORT BENTON SUMMER CELEBRATION

This year's event runs from June 27-29. It will feature live music, food vendors, face-painting, art and artists, crafts vendors, sidewalk chalk art, car show, a street dance, and much more. Click here for the full schedule.

NIGHT MARKET

The first of this summer's three Downtown Night Markets in Great Falls is coming up on Friday, June 27, from 5pm until 9pm along the 300 block and 400 block of Central Avenue. Browse unique crafts and art pieces from vendors and enjoy snacking from several food trucks. There will also be live music, a Building Active Communities Initiative active space, and a beer tent. There is no cost to attend. Upcoming Night Markets will be on July 25 (100 and 200 blocks of Central Avenue), and August 8 (500 and 600 blocks of Central Avenue).

WALK TO DEFEAT ALS

The event will be on June 28 at West Bank Park in Great Falls. Registration starts at 11:30am, the walk begins at noon. Create a team, join a team or join as an individual to collect donations. Donations are welcomed and go straight to ALS Association to help research. Click here for more information; click here to register.