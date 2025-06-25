Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Two women found dead in Park County

Emigrant, Montana map
MTN News
GREAT FALLS — The Park County Sheriff's Office says that two women were found dead south of Emigrant on Tuesday, June 24, 2025.

Undersheriff Tad Dykstra said in a news release that deputies responded to the area of Chico Cemetery Road for a report of two dead people inside of a motor vehicle.

The initial investigation determined that the two local women were inside the vehicle when one of them shot and killed the other woman, and then died by suicide.

The vehicle was located by a passerby and called in to the Livingston/Park County Dispatch Center.

The names of the two women have not been released, nor have any other details.

The Sheriff's Office said: "Our thoughts and prayers go out to this family. If you or a loved one is contemplating suicide, please know that there are resources available and people that want to help you. You can call, text, or chat the Montana Crisis Lifeline 24/7 at # 988."

