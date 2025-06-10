Trending News (Tuesday, June 10, 2025)

Wishing everyone a good day! Here are some things to know for today:

WEATHER: Mainly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms around throughout the afternoon and evening. Daytime highs in the low to mid 80s.

TRENDING TODAY



Investigation into deadly shooting in Great Falls. Click here.

Man drowns in river in Great Falls; woman rescued. Click here.

Wildfire sparks north of Helena. Click here.

Emergency crew responds to 'strong smell of chlorine' at residence. Click here.

Montanans hit with fake 'DMV' text messages. Click here.



HOMICIDE INVESTIGATION IN GREAT FALLS:

Homicide investigation underway in Great Falls

COMING UP:

ROLLER SKATING

Wheels Of Thunder from June 10 through June 13. Noon to 4pm. 25.00 per day or 100.00 for all four days. Snack and beverage provided. Play roller skating games, Arcade, and crafts! Located at 1609 12th Avenue North. For more information, call 406-866-0850.

GARDEN SHOW

National Garden Clubs, Montana Federation of Garden Clubs, District 5 welcomes you to a NGC Small Standard Patriotic Flower Show. It will be held at the Do Bar, 1800 Third Street NW in Great Falls. Free Admission, June 11, 9:30 -1:00 entries accepted, 2:30 Judging, 5-7pm open for public viewing. June 12, 11-5, open for public viewing. 5:30 -7 pm pickup entries. For more info, 406-868-2973. If calling please leave a message or text.