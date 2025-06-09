Man drowns in river in Great Falls; woman rescued

Two river rescues were launched on the Missouri River in Great Falls on Sunday, June 8, 2025 — one off Warden Bridge and the other at Broadwater Bay.

In the first, a woman was rescued; unfortunately, in the second incident, a man died.

TWO RESCUE EFFORTS LAUNCHED - WATCH:

2 river rescues in Great Falls; 1 successful

Gary Wolf has been coming to the Missouri River since the 1950s, and he says he probably knows the water better than anyone. However, his extensive experience doesn’t stop him from being safe.

Wolf said, “This is what a lot of people neglect, you know, legitimate lifejacket and an impact vest.”

Safety is a top priority on the water, reiterated by Mike McIntosh, Assistant Chief with Great Falls Fire Rescue.

McIntosh said, “The water is still high. We're still experiencing some runoff from, from this last winter. So there's lots of debris floating through the river. And the currents are a little bit higher than that normal.”

Another threat is the undertows of the river, which added to the rescue team’s busy Sunday.

McIntosh said, “We really stretched our resources very, very thin.”

The first incident occurred at around 11 a.m.

McIntosh said “A female jumped off the Warden Bridge landed in the water. Luckily, she was uninjured.”

The motive for jumping is currently unknown, but officials say mental health issues are suspected to be involved.

The second incident happened at around 4:20 p.m. with a man using a remote-controlled boat on the river.

McIntosh said, “Something went wrong with it. He went out to retrieve the boat and started struggling.”

Kevin Smith was on the river and saw the search crews deploy on the water.

Smith said, “There were three search and rescue boats. I saw the sheriff out here, and then a Fish, Wildlife and Parks boat.”

Seeing the rescue ships was an unnerving sight for everyone around.

Smith said, ”It’s a dangerous river. I mean, I know bad stuff happens a lot. And if you're not - if you don't know what you're doing, not wearing a life jacket, it can get you quick.”

McIntosh said, “Unfortunately, when he was found, he was found to be deceased.”

The name of the man has not been released at this point.

The drowning serves as a brutal reminder to stay safe on the Missouri River.

Smith said, “We have lifejackets on board. Even if you're a good swimmer. We tell them you got to wear a life jacket if you're going out swimming.”

McIntosh said, “Everybody go out, have fun, but be responsible.”

