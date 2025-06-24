Trending News (Tuesday, June 24, 2025)

Wishing everyone a good day! Here are some things to know for today:

Abundant sunshine and warmer. Daytime highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s. A very isolated thunderstorm is possible in eastern Montana.

Great Falls woman sentenced for killing her baby. Click here.

Prolific Montana Basketball Academy is moving to a new location. Click here.

Miss Montana and Miss Montana's Teen crowned in Butte. Click here.

Weekend rain brings relief to Montana farmers. Click here.

Calumet will conduct river training in Great Falls and Fort Benton. Click here.

Come enjoy the All Breed Dog Show from June 26 - June 29 at the Four Seasons Arena. Featuring FAST CAT, ATT Jumpers, along with vendors for both humans and dogs. Free Admission, Free Parking. All four days starting at 8 am. For more information, call 406-868-1170.

This year's event runs from June 27-29. It will feature live music, food vendors, face-painting, art and artists, crafts vendors, sidewalk chalk art, car show, a street dance, and much more. Click here for the full schedule.

The event will be on June 28 at West Bank Park in Great Falls. Registration starts at 11:30am, the walk begins at noon. Create a team, join a team or join as an individual to collect donations. Donations are welcomed and go straight to ALS Association to help research. Click here for more information; click here to register.

The Lemelin Charity Cycle Ride will be on Saturday, June 28, from 8am until 10am at West Bank Park (200 Third Avenue NW) in Great Falls. Help us raise funds for Toby’s House Crisis Nursery in memory of Susan Lemelin! Peak instructor Susan Lemelin had a passion for fitness and loved cycling amongst many other things. Susan touched many lives and is well-known for her philanthropic efforts and commitment to making her community (and beyond) a better place. To honor and share Susan’s love for cycling, the Peak will be setting up 45 stationary bikes in West Bank Park. Four instructors will rotate every 30 minutes to lead the ride. Reserve a bike in any (or all) of the 30-minute blocks scheduled. For more information or to sign up, click here.