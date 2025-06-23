Prolific Montana Basketball Academy is moving to a new location

GREAT FALLS — Prolific Montana Basketball Academy is getting a new home as they have leased three acres of land owned by the Great Falls International Airport.

Kareem Jamar, CEO of Prolific Basketball Academy said, “I didn't know that it was going to happen and I'm just super, super blessed and super thankful for the community.”

Basketball academy moving to new home in Great Falls

Jamar, a former star player for the University of Montana Grizzlies, took a risk when he was 28. He decided to stop playing professional basketball in Europe, and come back to coach kids in Montana.

Jamar said, “I was very intrigued on... teaching kids and paying it forward because I had so many good coaches doing it for me.”

However, his Prolific MT Basketball Academy has been a slam dunk in town.

Jamar said, “I really like to get in the gym with our kids and really learn the fundamentals. And then we go out there and then we play.”

Now, he is on the edge of a major expansion: Terminal 360.

John Faulkner, Director of the Great Falls International Airport, said, “It's basically a brand new gym space in town.”

Faulkner explains that the airport has 300 acres of land down the interstate, and leasing it off is a great way to keep airline rates low.

Faulkner said, “Over time, we continue to push down those airline fees, to help encourage more business to come our way.”

But more importantly, they’re supporting the youth of Great Falls.

Faulkner said, “As it comes to kids, that's our biggest asset. You know, we are a great town to raise a family. We really invest in our kids. And so to be part of that as the airport is tremendous.”

Not only keeping them active, but on the right track for life.

Jamar said, “Just having a place where kids can come, just hang out and maybe leave the house a little more as we all want.”

Construction for Terminal 360 is expected to start early next year.

You can stay up to date on Prolific Montana Basketball Academy’s website, by calling 406-402-7537 or email prolificmtbasketballacademy@gmail.com.