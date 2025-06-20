Calumet will conduct river training in Great Falls and Fort Benton

Calumet Montana will conduct spill response training exercises on June 24 (Tuesday) and 25 (Wednesday) from 9:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

As part of this training, Calumet team members will deploy containment booms on the Missouri River in Fort Benton and Great Falls.

People may see the deployment of containment booms on the Missouri River in Fort Benton near the Fort Benton Bridge, and in Great Falls between the Black Eagle Dam and the 15th Street bridge.

These training activities are a standard component of Calumet’s emergency preparedness plan, designed to ensure their staff are prepared to respond to potential incidents.

“Safety is our top priority at Calumet Montana, and proactive training is essential for safeguarding our operations and the surrounding environment,” said Kollin Schade, General Manager, in a news release. “By regularly practicing emergency response procedures, we enhance our ability to protect our team, the environment, and the community.”

The training will be conducted in collaboration with the Whitewater Rescue Institute, Rapid Response Solutions, and Olympus Technical Services.