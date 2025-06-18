Trending News (Wednesday, June 18, 2025)

Wishing everyone a good day! Here are some things to know for today:

WEATHER:

Abundant sunshine. Warmer. Daytime highs in the 80s. A bit breezy with sustained west winds between 10 and 20 mph.

TRENDING TODAY:

COMING UP:

GFPS BOOK GIVEAWAY

Great Falls Public Schools will be conducting its annual Book Giveaway June 18-19 at the Paris Gibson Education Center Gym (2400 Central Avenue). The times are Wednesday, June 18th 11a.m-6p.m and Thursday, June 19th 10a.m-4p.m. Open to all the public, these are discarded library and curriculum books ranging from K-12 from all of our schools. All the books are free. Whatever you can haul you can have. We are changing our Math curriculum so there will be an abundance of Math materials this year.

NORTHSIDE NEIGHBORHOOD WALK

Join Channing Hartelius and Suzanne Waring on Thursday, June 19, as they lead a stroll through the historic north side of Great Falls. Learn about the people who built the beautiful homes there. The walk starts at the Brother Van House Museum (113 Sixth Street North) at 5:30PM. The cost is $10.00 per person. Call 406-453-3114 to register.

REGENERATIVE AGRICULTURE FIELD DAY

Join us for Organic in Action: Regenerative Agriculture Field Day on Thursday, June 19, from 9:30am until 1:30pm — a half-day immersion in the evolving landscape of regenerative organic agriculture in Montana. Location is Prairie Grass Ranch in Havre. Food & Drink: Lunch by Sarah Manuel of Farmer Meets Foodie. All registered guests receive a copy of Mad Agriculture Journal Issue 13. We’ll walk the land together—learning from companion crop innovations, observing a soil pit demonstration, and engaging with the farmers and agronomists shaping organic and regenerative systems. Along the way, we’ll explore integrated practices through a grazing tour, fencing demonstrations, and conversations about weaving livestock into organic cropping systems. The day will close with a shared lunch and storytelling from the Manuel family. For more information, click here.