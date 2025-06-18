As summer heats up, so does the effort to make sure kids in Great Falls are staying nourished. Partnering with the USDA, Benefis, and No Child Hungry Montana, every weekday this summer Great Falls Public Schools is rolling out its bright green food truck to parks and schools—handing out free lunch to children.

ANEESA COOMER REPORTS - WATCH:

GFPS food truck serves up free summer meals

No forms or sign-ups are required, just show up and eat.

“Since it started, my mom has been doing it,” said Westin Prater, one of the many kids who stop by regularly. “Yeah, it's been actually pretty good.”

During the school year, about 40% of students in the district get free or reduced-price lunch, so the summer program fills a gap for families when school’s out.

The lunch truck stops in places like Gibson Park, Lions Park, and school parking lots. Whether kids are hanging out at the park or attending summer daycare programs, the food is ready for them.

Jerry Smith is one of those workers manning the truck and handing out bags of food.

Smith said, “For the most part, we serve summer school programs and a lot of walk-ups from the parks. There are a lot of kids who really do need it. They’ll stop by, say thank you, they really appreciate it. It really helps them out.”

Last year, the district handed out nearly 70,000 meals. This summer, they’re already averaging 360 lunches a day, and they expect to top last year’s total.

And it’s not just weekdays. On weekends, the Backpacks4Kids program sends home bags of food for kids who need a little extra help.

Any child can grab a meal through August 14. Breakfast is served at the Paris Gibson Education Center from 8 - 9:30am, and lunch is served there from 11:30 - 1:00 pm.

LUNCH SCHEDULE



Chief Joseph Elementary 10:50-11:05

Lions Park 11:15-11:30

Sunnyside Elementary 11:40-11:55

Valley View Elementary 12:10-12:25

West Elementary 12:35-12:50

Rhodes Park** 12:55-1:10

Carter Park** 10:30-10:45

Gibson Park** 11:00-11:45

West Kiwanis Park** 12:00-12:45