1 person dead, 1 injured in Cascade County crash

GREAT FALLS — One person died and another was injured in a two-vehicle crash near Belt on Saturday.

The collision involved a Chevrolet Equinox driven by an 84-year old woman from Arizona, and a Peterbilt truck driven by a 35-year old man from Canada.

According to the Montana Highway Patrol, the Chevy was westbound on Highway 331 approaching the intersection with US Highway 89, and the truck was southbound on Highway 89.

The driver of the Chevy failed to yield and entered Highway 89 at a "low rate of speed," according to the MHP crash report, and was hit by the truck as it passed through the intersection.

The Chevy spun several times and came to rest on the shoulder of the road. The truck driver lost control and went off the road, overturning into a ditch.

Both drivers - the only occupants of the vehicles - were taken to Benefis Health System hospital in Great Falls, where the driver of the Chevy was declared dead. Her name has not been released at this point.

There is no word on the nature or severity of the injuries sustained by the truck driver.

According to the MHP, both drivers were wearing seatbelts, and alcohol/drugs were not factors in the crash.



(1st REPORT, 4 pm) Emergency crews are at the scene of a multi-vehicle crash near Belt.

The crash was reported at about 2:15 p.m. on Saturday, September 28, 2024.

It happened near mile marker 74 along US Highway 89 at McCoy Road, at the Belt turn-off.

According to the Montana Highway Patrol, at least one person has been injured.

The Montana Department of Transportation says that traffic is down to one lane as emergency crews work to clear the scene.

No other details have been released at this point.

We will update you if we get more information.