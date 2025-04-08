Belt is repurposing a tennis court into a batting cage

BELT — At the George Ryffle sports complex in Belt, there is a tennis court that has not been used in ages. So the town decided what better thing to do than turn this dusty old cage into a batting cage, as baseball’s popularity continues to rise in the small town.

Jeff Dawson, a Belt Little League coach, said, “Lots of kids have interest, and we actually had to split my boys' teams because we had so many kids.”

Dawson has seen the program grow over his nine years of participation. Now, more than 100 kids in Belt take part in baseball, and they’re trying to stay on top of demand.

Dawson said, “We got new fence, we’re…fixing the bleachers up…We just got a new mound.”

All the while, an old tennis court was sitting by, unused. The paint is fading. There is no net to be seen. So the town decided they would put it to good use.

Dawson said, “Some guys had some nets, and we have a pitching machine, so now you can come down with your kid and you don't have to chase balls all over the place.”

Dawson’s sons, Dash and Dutch, are excited for the new cage.

Dash said, “I kind of want to come down here every day for it.”

And they love having a dad so committed to the sport.

Dash said, “It’s fun. I get more practice in.”

The town is optimistic about the project, saying that they just need to pour some concrete and then they should be able to finish the project before games begin in two weeks.

They are also looking for umpires, and said anyone interested should contact the Great Falls Americans to learn more.