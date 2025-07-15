Great Falls jury awards $11.2M for abused infant

GREAT FALLS — A jury has awarded $11.2 million to Seraphina "Sera" Wilson, who was severely abused as an infant in 2009, leaving her blind and with traumatic brain injuries.

The verdict was issued Monday in a case that dates back to February 2009, when Wilson was beaten by her father's live-in girlfriend, Alicia Hocter.

The incident left Wilson, who was six months old at the time, with permanent blindness and a severe traumatic brain injury that requires full-time care.

Hocter was found guilty in a 2010 trial and sentenced to 30 years in prison.

During the recent civil trial, Wilson's attorney Raph Graybill argued that the state knew as early as December 28, 2008, that Wilson was being abused.

"The verdict also recognizes the importance of properly investigating child abuse and protecting children when abuse has occurred," Graybill said.

Great Falls attorney Max Davis, who represented the state in the trial, told MTN he was disappointed in the verdict but respects the process.