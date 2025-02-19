Black Eagle fire department gets donations from NorthWestern Energy

On Wednesday, February 19, 2025, NorthWestern Energy donated gas detection equipment to Black Eagle Volunteer Fire Department.

Black Eagle fire department gets equipment donation

They also presented the firefighters with a $500 check to help with construction of a new fire house.

The current building, which hasn’t been updated for 70 years, is housing five trucks in three stalls, leaving little to no room for training purposes, and some equipment is often kept outside.

Another advantage of the new building is its more central location, allowing for a faster route to an emergency; it is being built along Wire Mill Road, just north of Smelter Avenue NE and to the west of 15th Street North.

Graydon Irish, a Lieutenant at the Black Eagle Volunteer Fire Department, says, “We not only service the township of Black Eagle, but we cover all the way over to Stuckey Road, and then to the river, and then north of town to the county line. So it's kind of centrally located with access to get in and out to all areas of our jurisdiction quickly.”