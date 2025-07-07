Cattle scare away grizzly bear on Montana ranch (video)

GREAT FALLS — A grizzly bear looking for trouble found itself outnumbered and out matched on Sunday, July 6, 2025, when a herd of Charolais cattle on a DeBruycker ranch property turned the tables and chased the predator out of the pasture.

The dramatic moment was caught on video by Kesler Martin, one of the owners of DeBruycker Charolais, who then shared it online.

WATCH THE VIDEO:

Cattle scare away grizzly bear on Montana ranch

The video shows the massive bear charging toward the herd of cattle before several of them charge forward, forcing it to retreat.

The bear makes a break for it out of the pasture, visibly startled as the cows chase it out.

“I’ve heard it more about like black bears, cows running off black bears,” Martin said. “In terms of a grizzly, this is the only one I’ve ever seen, and I’ve only ever heard of one other time.”

The video, which has already racked up nearly 500,000 views, was filmed on one of the DeBruycker Charolais properties just west of Dupuyer.

The footage shows what appears to be mother cows protecting calves, a possible reason for their aggressive response.

“They have great temperaments and docility towards humans, but I guess when it comes to predators, they don't.” said Martin. “I don’t that bear will come back.”

Montana Fish, Wildlife, and Parks have told MTN in the past that it is becoming increasingly common for grizzlies to roam farther east in recent years, especially during the summer months as they search for food.

Martin noted, “As far as seeing bears on the ranch, it’s becoming a weekly thing.”

No injuries were reported among the herd or to the bear, which appeared to flee without returning.

Ranchers in the region continue to keep close eyes on their livestock, but the video is proving that the animals might not be as defenseless as some might think.

“They did the work for us,” Martin said with a laugh. “I’m glad they could handle it.”

