Boil water advisory for the town of Belt

The town of Belt is under a "boil water advisory" as of Thursday, June 19, 2025.

The advisory was issued due to a water pump failure that caused pressure loss in the distribution system.

As a precaution, the town is advising people to boil water before drinking or consuming it.

This is a boil advisory, not a boil order.

Utility workers are working to get pressure restored and then disinfect and flush the distribution system.

According to Amy Olson, the boil advisory will be in place until approximately June 25, which is when lab results are expected.

For more information, call City Hall at 406-277-3621.