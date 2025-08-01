A popular Great Falls eatery will soon receive national recognition when America's Best Restaurants visits to film a segment highlighting their excellence.

Family Affair restaurant at 616 26th Street North will be featured in mid-August by the national restaurant showcase.

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE:

Family Affair restaurant in the spotlight

"It's pretty neat. You know, it's validation that we're doing what we do," said Jonathan Scott, co-owner of Family Affair Restaurant.

Scott explained that the opportunity came after being contacted by the program. "Months ago, they gave us a call, and we went back and forth a few times and, you know, we decided to go ahead with having them come visit."

The filming will take place at the restaurant and include several elements. "They'll do some video out here just of the shop, and then I'll have three different dishes and they'll do a little tasting and, you know, maybe some interview about the food and how we're making it," Jonathan Scott said.

For the Scotts, opening the restaurant in Great Falls represented a homecoming. "My wife and I decided to move back to town. She grew up here, and we came back to be around her folks be a little closer to them and to family. And we had this great opportunity and we jumped on that," Jonathan said.

The restaurant prides itself on building personal connections with customers. "We know when they're having surgery and we know how the grandkids are and it's important it's busy in here, as you can see. But we take the time to get to know people," said Jacqui Scott, co-owner of Family Affair Restaurant.

Their approach to food preparation emphasizes homemade quality and positive service. "We try to make sure things are made homemade and with love and service, with the smile," Jacqui said.

Jacqui Scott, co-owner of Family Affair Restaurant, credits their success to strong teamwork. "The fact that John and I are here and working side by side with our employees, they kind of know our expectations. And some would say mine are really high. And so I think, you know, that just helps and everybody buys in," she said.

MTN News Family Affair restaurant in Great Falls

As for which dishes they'll showcase for America's Best Restaurants, Jonathan Scott says that remains undecided: "It's a game time decision."

America's Best Restaurant will film the segment on August 15 and airing of the segment is to be determined.