Car crashes into Ulta Beauty in Great Falls

<b>Brayden Kolwyck</b>
A car crashed into the Ulta Beauty store in Great Falls on Friday, August 1, 2025.

The photo above was posted to the "Great Falls Bad Drivers/Parking" page on Facebook by Brayden Kolwyck at about 11:15 p.m.

It shows the car halfway through the back wall of the store.

We contacted the Great Falls Police Department about the incident.

A spokesman replied that there were no serious injuries.

He also said that "due to some specifics surrounding the incident and ages of some involved, we will not be releasing further details."

Ulta Beauty is at 209 Northwest Bypass in the Westwood Plaza shopping complex.

