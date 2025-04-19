Cascade County Sheriff: woman pleads guilty to animal cruelty

GREAT FALLS — The Cascade County Sheriff's Office provided the following information in a news release on Saturday, April 19, 2025:

In early March, deputies from the Cascade County Sheriff’s Office responded to a property on McIver Road after receiving a report of horses in distress.

They discovered two severely underweight horses without food, water, or shelter—alongside two that had already died.

Cascade County woman pleads guilty to animal cruelty

The owner admitted the horses hadn’t been fed in at least a week. Based on their condition, deputies believe the neglect went on much longer.

A search warrant was obtained, and the surviving horses were seized and given emergency care.

Susan Kay Jones pleaded guilty to one count of animal cruelty in Cascade County Justice Court and was ordered to surrender the animals.

Montana Horse Sanctuary provided critical support in the rescue and rehabilitation process.

After nearly five weeks at a veterinary clinic in Great Falls, both mares are now in a foster home and continuing to recover. They will be available for adoption once they’re fully healthy.

We’re grateful to Montana Horse Sanctuary for stepping up to care for these horses and give them a second chance.

Montana Horse Sanctuary is accepting adoption inquiries for the mares. The cost of care is estimated at $6,000 per horse for the first year. Donations to help cover their recovery are appreciated.

To learn more about adopting or donating, call Montana Horse Sanctuary at 406-264-5300, or click here to visit the website.