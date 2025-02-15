Watch Now
Neighborhood NewsGreat Falls - Cascade County

Actions

Cascade experiences school bus driver shortage

Cascade Public Schools
MTN News
Cascade Public Schools
Cascade Public Schools
Posted
and last updated

Cascade Public Schools had numerous bus routes canceled this week due to a bus driver shortage.

Cascade experiences school bus driver shortage

The Cascade School District has 8 school buses that transport 211 students to school, driving a combined 599 miles each school day. However, the district has recently seen a shortage in bus drivers.

They’ve still been able to meet the needs of the routes, but when some drivers were out sick this week, a few of those routes had to be canceled.

Cascade Public Schools Superintendent Levi Collins says, “Every day we've had at least some of the buses, we try to get our routes that have the most amount of people on them. We've had a lot of snow here recently, and just between weather and sickness, it's just made it to where we haven't been able to run every single bus and pick up all the kids that we want to pick up.”

Collins reported that the district’s Director of Transportation even jumped into the driver seat and ran extra routes to get as many kids to school as possible.

The school says bus routes should be back to normal next week.

In order to prevent shortages like this in the future, Cascade is currently hiring full time and part time bus driver positions. To learn more, click here.

TRENDING
2 fathers grieving after woman shoots four daughters Suspect charged for break-in and fire at Ulm store Firefighters rescue dog that fell through ice 32 dogs seized in cruelty case in Lewis & Clark County

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

About Us

Get your FREE KRTV Streaming App