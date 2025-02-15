Cascade Public Schools had numerous bus routes canceled this week due to a bus driver shortage.

Cascade experiences school bus driver shortage

The Cascade School District has 8 school buses that transport 211 students to school, driving a combined 599 miles each school day. However, the district has recently seen a shortage in bus drivers.

They’ve still been able to meet the needs of the routes, but when some drivers were out sick this week, a few of those routes had to be canceled.

Cascade Public Schools Superintendent Levi Collins says, “Every day we've had at least some of the buses, we try to get our routes that have the most amount of people on them. We've had a lot of snow here recently, and just between weather and sickness, it's just made it to where we haven't been able to run every single bus and pick up all the kids that we want to pick up.”

Collins reported that the district’s Director of Transportation even jumped into the driver seat and ran extra routes to get as many kids to school as possible.

The school says bus routes should be back to normal next week.

In order to prevent shortages like this in the future, Cascade is currently hiring full time and part time bus driver positions.