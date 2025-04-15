The Cascade Public School district had a levy in place for several years that specifically funded technology within the schools. In 2023, the 10-year levy came to an end.

This led them to propose the levy on the 2024 ballot, which was rejected by voters.

Cascade Public School district wants a technology levy

Cascade Public Schools are once again trying to pass the technology levy in this year’s election.

Levi Collins, the superintendent of Cascade Public Schools, said they are asking for two $75,000 levies, one for the elementary school and one for the high school.

“Luckily, due to some conservative spending, we had some reserves left over from the levy beforehand, but we're also now reaching the end of the capacity for those levies and all of our reserves as well in our funds for the technology piece,” said Collins. “That's why I think, you know, this year we really feel like it's a very important piece. We either need to do this, or we're going to have to start dipping into funds that were meant specifically for educating children.”

Collins did not say how much it will cost taxpayers if the levy passes; however, he said it will be less than what they are currently charging families in ‘tech fees.’

This year, parents saw bills for technology fees, $30 per elementary student and $50 per high school student. These fees would go away, if the technology levy passes.

The election is on May 6th; ballots will be mailed to voters on April 21st.

Click here to learn more about the technology levy.