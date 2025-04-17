Centerville student wins Smokey Bear and Woodsy Owl poster contest

First-grader Aspynn Burroughs from Centerville school won first place in an art contest to promote wildfire safety, and received a plaque and certificate during an assembly on Thursday, April 17, 2025.

Centerville student wins statewide Smokey Bear and Woodsy Owl poster contest

The US Department of Agriculture, the National Forest Service, and the National Garden Clubs offer the contest to teach first through fifth-grade students about the importance of fire prevention and environmental conservation.

The Centerville first-grade students started drawing their Smokey the Bear and Woodsy Owl themed posters back in December, submitting them in January.

Now in April, the students made their way to the gym for a special assembly to meet the mascots and congratulate Aspynn when she accepted her award plaque.

ASPYNN BURROUGHS

“Well, I just drew Woodsy Owl and some animals,” she explained. When asked how she felt after receiving the award, she answered, “Good. Mostly glad.”

“To see these students just have an open canvas and create this art and then to have someone selected in it, it was just really exciting for me personally and for the students here,” her teacher Josh Carlson noted.

The Centerville gym was filled with smiles and excitement from the students as they excitedly shook Smokey the Bear and Woodsy the Owl’s hands and hugged them.

National Garden Club member Patricia Schlaeger introduced the class to the contest.

She highlighted the importance of fire prevention and environmental conservation: “These kids are so smart and worked so hard on their posters and it’s sad to see that a lot of students don’t know who Smokey or Woodsy are and why they matter. This gives them a chance to understand the importance of protecting their lands.”

The participating students will have their artwork on display in Helena at the end of June.

Aspynn’s poster will be submitted to the regional contest and if she wins, her family will be awarded with a trip to Washington D.C.