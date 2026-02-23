Two homes belonging to the Redfern family were destroyed in a devastating fire on Thursday, February 19, 2026, leaving the family displaced and searching for answers as investigators work to determine the cause.

The fire broke out in the small community of Stockett under bitterly cold conditions, with temperatures reportedly dipping to around 15 degrees below zero. By the time emergency crews arrived, both houses were fully engulfed.

Brianna Juneau reports - watch the video here:

Community rallies to help victims of house fire in Stockett

Jennifer Redfern and her partner, Dillan Schauer-McCain, were at work when they received the call that their home was on fire.

“I went to work that morning thinking it was just a normal day,” Jennifer said.

But the normalcy quickly turned into panic and disbelief.

Viewer photo Structure fire in Stockett (February 19, 2026)

“By the time we got out here, the trailer was basically gone,” Dillan added.

Robert Redfern, Jennifer’s brother, was the first family member to arrive at the scene. What he saw was already dire.

“The first thing I did when I heard that, I ran over and I saw was all the windows were blackened,” Robert said.

Without hesitation, he rushed toward the burning structure in an attempt to save the family’s animals.

“But I wasn't even thinking about the danger or anything like that. I saw my sister’s house on fire and I knew about the animals. I knew I needed to try and save them,” he said.

Viewer photo Structure fire in Stockett (February 19, 2026)

Despite his efforts, only one guinea pig was rescued.

“My brother did everything he could, but by the time that anybody noticed what was going on, it was just too late for them (the animals),” Jennifer explained.

Sand Coulee, Malmstrom, Black Eagle, and Belt fire departments responded to the call. The cause of the fire is still being investigated. A neighbor reported hearing a small boom shortly before flames were visible, but officials have not confirmed what may have sparked the fire.

Adding to the challenge were the extreme weather conditions, which complicated firefighting efforts for the departments serving the rural area.

“It was cold. It was negative, I think it was like -15. So the firemen, a lot of them had to leave because their equipment was freezing up,” recalled Dillan.

Jeana Redfern, Jennifer’s mother, acknowledged the realities of living in a rural community where emergency response times can be longer.

“That’s the price we've had to pay, I guess. Living in the rural area and pulling away and, you know, and the volunteers. But by the time they got out here, everything was just kind of totally already gone,” Jeana said.

In a matter of hours, the family lost nearly everything they owned.

“You hear about it happening with other people and how devastating it sounds, and when it happens to you, there are no words to describe the horror,” Jennifer said. “Watching your entire life go up in flames and losing everything you've ever owned, everything you worked hard for, and having to start over.”

In the days since the fire, the Redfern family has been overwhelmed by the support of neighbors and surrounding communities. Donations of clothing and essentials have poured in, and a GoFundMe campaign has been established to help the family begin rebuilding.

“The community has seemed to be rallying around us so far,” Jeana said. “And, you know, we got a GoFundMe, and the Centerville bar is going to hold a benefit for us.”

The GoFundMe to help the family states:

Jeana and Dale Redfern, along with their son Robert, lost everything when their house burned to the ground. In a matter of hours, their home and all of their belongings were gone, leaving them with nothing but the clothes on their backs. They didn’t even have coats to keep them warm. The loss has been devastating, and it’s hard to imagine how they’ll begin to rebuild after such a tragedy.

Click here if you would like to donate.

The Centerville Bar (684 Stockett Road) will host the fundraiser on March 7th from 3pm to 7pm; for more information, call 406-736-5744.

As investigators continue to examine the scene, the Redferns are focused on supporting one another and taking the first steps toward recovery, supported by the compassion of the rural community they call home.

