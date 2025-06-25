Firework Safety in Great Falls

GREAT FALLS — Fireworks are an integral part of 4th of July celebrations, but whether you're setting off sparklers or roman candles, safety needs to be top of mind.

Justin Senteny is preparing for the 4th of July weekend.

Senteny said, “We might, you know, make a little bit of food. Not doing any big grill or cookout this year.”

But one thing they will have? Fireworks.

Senteny said, “Fireworks are probably going to be our main, way of celebrating for this year at least.”

Together with his friend Javier Turner, they spared no expense.

Turner said, “Oh, probably around like, $500, you know.”

While the two friends have a lot of fun planned, they are also going about it responsibly.

Senteny said, “I wanted to say mistakes, but it's more so negligence because there's not really mistakes with fireworks.”

The pair knows the importance of being safe.

Turner said, “We always keep like a bucket of water or like something just in case there's like forest fire.”

Safety is not just important for friends, but to provide safety for the city as well.

Great Falls Fire Rescue Deputy Fire Marshal Tom Zaremski said, “Know your surroundings. Make sure you're doing it, for the City of Great Falls ordinance. You're doing it on some private property. Not in the public right of ways. Not in, private parking lots.”

Zaremski says that it can be a dangerous weekend, which leads to increased work at the fire department.

Zaremski said, “We traditionally try and put, a couple extra crews on just because. Yes, the call volume is, usually higher on the 4th of July.”

Remember: It is always better to be safe than sorry.

Senteny said, “It's fun to have fun. I think there's, like, a nice little line right in the middle, like a good intersection between, you know, safety and fun.”

Zaremski said, “If you practice common sense, that usually gives you the safest outcome.”

Learn more about the city firework rules here.