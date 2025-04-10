Black Eagle motorcyclist seriously injured after colliding with a deer

BLACK EAGLE — In the video below, Owen Skornik-Hayes reports on Matthew Wade of Black Eagle, who was seriously injured while riding a motorcycle west of Great Falls.

WATCH:

Motorcyclist seriously injured after colliding with a deer

A GoFundMe has been created to help Wade; it states:

As many of you know, our beloved Matt was in a motorcycle accident on Sunday evening. He was riding with a group of friends, doing what he loves, when some deer decided to run across the road. Unfortunately, it happened so fast that Matt did not have time to stop, and he ended up crashing. He was life flighted to Benefis hospital and is currently in the ICU. Matt has a long road ahead of him and is dealing with skull fractures, orbital fractures, brain bleeding, facial hematomas, and pelvic fractures.

