Roadwork set to begin in Black Eagle

A section of Black Eagle Road will begin undergoing repairs to the existing driving surfaces.

The section of road that will be affected is the intersection of Black Eagle Road & Rainbow Dam Road, and approximately one mile North on Black Eagle Road.

Work consists of repairing soft spots in the current asphalt.

Work is expected to begin Wednesday, June 25, and is scheduled to last up to two weeks, based partially on weather conditions.

Drivers are asked to be aware of work signs, detours, road closures, and modified speed limits.