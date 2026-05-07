Search continues for missing elderly woman in Cascade County

(UPDATE, THURSDAY, 7:29 p.m.) Sheriff Jesse Slaughter announced just after 7 p.m. that Catherine Rearden has been found alive.

She was located by a neighbor at about 6:30 p.m. on Thursday near Eden School, about five miles from her residence at 1021 Millegan Road.

Slaughter said she does not appear to have life-threatening injuries and is being medically evaluated.

“This is a remarkable outcome. It is uncommon to locate someone after this length of time and find them alive without life-threatening injuries. We are incredibly grateful Catherine was found safely and has now been reunited with her family,” said Slaughter.

More than 30 people participated in the extensive search efforts. Responding agencies included the Cascade County Sheriff’s Office, Cascade County Search and Rescue, Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks, Malmstrom Air Force Base, Chouteau County Sheriff’s Office, Chouteau County Search and Rescue, Lewis & Clark County Search and Rescue, and Department of Homeland Security.

Operations included coordinated ground searches, searches of structures and outbuildings, thermal drone operations, and aerial searches using helicopters from Malmstrom Air Force Base and Department of Homeland Security.

Due to her presumed dementia and cognitive issues, crews faced significant challenges, as individuals living with dementia may travel long distances, become disoriented, hide from rescuers, or move through difficult terrain.

“This search involved an overwhelming level of coordination and support. We want to thank every deputy, volunteer, partner agency, and community member who assisted, shared information, and helped search properties and terrain,” said Slaughter.

(UPDATE, THURSDAY, 5:41 p.m.) The search for Catherine Rearden continues in Cascade County on Thursday.

Sheriff Jesse Slaughter said on Thursday afternoon that the search includes ground teams on the ground, air assets from Malmstrom Air Force Base and the US Department of Homeland Security, and drones are also being used. In addition, crews are rafting the Smith River.

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE:

Search for missing Cascade County woman continues

He reiterated the request for property owners in the area to search their properties to make sure that all the "nooks, crannies, hidden locations out there, whether it be an outbuilding or someplace that she may be hiding," and said that this is based on her behavior two years ago when she left her home and hid from searchers.

In addition, search and rescue personnel from Chouteau County and Lewis & Clark County are assisting in the effort.

Sheriff Slaughter also noted that if you find an article or other property that you believe belongs to Catherine, please do not touch it. Mark the location and/or take a photo, and call 911. By doing that, if dogs are used to scent the object, it won't disturb the scent.

(UPDATE, WEDNESDAY, 10:07 p.m.) The search for Catherine Rearden continues in Cascade County.

Montana Fish, Wildlife, and Parks assisted with a thermal drone search, and two helicopters from Malmstrom Air Force Base joined the search at around 6:30 p.m., assisting with aerial searches of the surrounding terrain, river areas, coulees, and nearby properties.

Sheriff Slaughter provides information - watch the video:

Missing person advisory for elderly woman in Cascade County

Cascade County Sheriff Jesse Slaughter said that two years ago, Catherine walked away from the same residence and was later found about three miles away near 747 Millegan Road, where she had been hiding from people attempting to locate her.

Investigators say Catherine may display mild or childlike behavior, become ornery, make irrational statements about family members, or talk to people who are not present.

She frequently talks about growing up in Fort Shaw and may attempt to travel in that direction. Residents in the Fort Shaw area are encouraged to remain alert and report any possible sightings.

Searchers are asking the public to carefully check properties, outbuildings, brush, vehicles, and any areas where a person could become stuck or concealed.

Residents in the area should expect to see deputies and Search and Rescue personnel continuing operations throughout the night.

At this point, volunteers are not needed to assist with search efforts.

(1st REPORT, WEDNESDAY, 5:12 p.m.) The Montana Department of Justice has issued a Missing/Endangered Person Advisory for Catherine Rearden in Cascade County.

The MEPA was requested by the Cascade County Sheriff's Office and was issued just before 5 p.m. on Wednesday, May 6, 2026.

Catherine is missing from 1021 Milligan Road; she is 77 years old, stand 5'10", weighs about 165 pounds, has blue eyes and grey hair.

She was last seen on foot and was wearing a black winter hat with flaps, black coat, and jeans.

The advisory says that she has "severe dementia" and may attempt to hide in outbuildings on neighboring properties.

Authorities believe she may be in danger due to health concerns.

If you are a neighbor in this area, you're asked to search through your property and outbuildings.

The Cascade County Sheriff's Office says that deputies are searching the area.

If you see her, authorities ask that you do not approach, and please call 911 immediately.

