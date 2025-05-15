Watch Now
Neighborhood NewsGreat Falls - Cascade County

Actions

Search warrant executed off of Bootlegger Trail

Sheriff's deputies respond to incident off of Bootlegger Trail (May 2025)
MTN News
Sheriff's deputies respond to incident off of Bootlegger Trail (May 2025)
Sheriff's deputies respond to incident off of Bootlegger Trail (May 2025)
Sheriff's deputies respond to incident off of Bootlegger Trail (May 2025)
Sheriff's deputies respond to incident off of Bootlegger Trail (May 2025)
Bootlegger Trail incident (May 14, 2025)
Posted
and last updated

A large number of law enforcement officers converged on a residence off of Bootlegger Trail just north of Great Falls on Wednesday evening (May 14, 2025).

The residence is reported to be along Banjo Hill Lane.

The Great Falls Police Department told KRTV: "We are conducting a joint operation with members of the Cascade County Sheriff’s Office and other law enforcement partners. The team is executing a search warrant at a property north of Great Falls, inside Cascade County. To maintain the integrity of the investigation, we are not sharing further details at this time."

No other information has been released at this point.

We will update you if we get more details.

TRENDING
Deadly crash east of Great Falls (updated) May snow storm hits parts of Montana Woman dies in a crash in Fergus County (updated) Obituary: James Brycen Deese

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

About Us

Get your FREE KRTV Streaming App