Search warrant executed off of Bootlegger Trail

A large number of law enforcement officers converged on a residence off of Bootlegger Trail just north of Great Falls on Wednesday evening (May 14, 2025).

The residence is reported to be along Banjo Hill Lane.

The Great Falls Police Department told KRTV: "We are conducting a joint operation with members of the Cascade County Sheriff’s Office and other law enforcement partners. The team is executing a search warrant at a property north of Great Falls, inside Cascade County. To maintain the integrity of the investigation, we are not sharing further details at this time."

No other information has been released at this point.

We will update you if we get more details.