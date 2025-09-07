Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting north of Great Falls

GREAT FALLS — The Cascade County Sheriff’s Office confirmed on Sunday, September 7, 2025, that there was a shooting north of Great Falls in the early morning hours of Saturday, September 6th.

Sheriff Jesse Slaughter said that one person was seriously injured, and that there is no danger to the public.

He said in a news release: "This remains an active and complex investigation. Detectives are currently working to gather additional witness statements and video evidence. We are aware that multiple witnesses left the scene prior to deputies’ and the Great Falls Police Department’s arrival, and it is believed that there may be additional video evidence that has not yet been provided."

If you have video related to this incident, or have any information that may help with the investigation, you are asked to call Detective Nic Allison at 406-454-7318.

No other details have been released at this point.

Sheriff Slaughter said that more information will likely be released on Monday, September 8th.