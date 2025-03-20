Watch Now
Three dogs died in a structure fire near Vaughn

BRITTANY HAYES
Emergency crews responded to a structure fire several miles northwest of Great Falls on Thursday, March 20.

It happened just east of Vaughn and was reported at about 8:50 in the morning.

Several people reported hearing an explosion of some sort at the time.

No people were injured, but three dogs died in the fire.

There is no word at this point on the suspected cause of the fire, nor the estimated amount of damage.

We will update you if we get more information.

