Whooping cough confirmed in Cascade School student

GREAT FALLS — The Cascade City-County Health Department was notified of a whooping cough case in a student who attends Cascade School. Students identified as a close contact to this case will be notified directly. The health department is working with the school to prevent the spread of disease by providing you with this information and will investigate any additional known cases.

Whooping cough is an infection that affects the airways. The bacteria that cause whooping cough can easily spread from person to person by coughing or sneezing. Whooping cough can cause a severe cough that lasts for weeks or months, sometimes leading to coughing fits or vomiting.

Anyone can get whooping cough, but it can be very dangerous for babies and people with certain health conditions. Family members with whooping cough, especially siblings and parents, can spread pertussis to babies. While whooping cough can cause serious illness, it is important to note that it can generally be treated with antibiotics.

Please make sure your family’s whooping cough vaccinations are up to date. Protection against whooping cough from the childhood vaccine, DTaP, decreases over time. Older children and adults, including pregnant women, should get a whooping cough booster shot called “Tdap” to help protect themselves and babies. If you need Tdap, contact your doctor or call 406-454-6950 to schedule an appointment at the Health Department.

Symptoms typically appear 7-10 days after infection and include malaise, a mild fever, runny nose, and cough that gradually develops into a high-pitched "whoop" and can lead to pneumonia or seizures.

This is a video of what the cough may sound like:

Anyone experiencing these symptoms should get testing and care at a clinic or medical facility and should wear a mask around others. Other persons in close contact with symptomatic individuals, including family members, medical personnel, and emergency responders, should also wear masks and eye protection.

Anyone who tests positive or experiences symptoms following exposure should stay home and avoid contact with others until test results return negative or until completion of an antibiotic prescription.

All household members of a person with pertussis should be treated with post-exposure prophylaxis (PEP) antibiotics, regardless of immunization status.

Unimmunized children under age 7 who have been exposed should be removed from school and daycare, even if asymptomatic, until completion of PEP antibiotics or 21 days after exposure.

People immunized for pertussis typically have less severe symptoms but can still spread infection.

The recommended series of immunizations is:

DTaP (Diphtheria, Pertussis, & Tetanus) at 2 months, 4 months, 6 months, 15-18 months, and 4-6 years

If a DTAP series was completed, then a dose of Tdap should be given at age 11-12; if the DTaP series was not completed according to ACIP guidelines, then a Tdap may be given as soon as age 7 and ACIP catch-up schedule should be followed

Any adult age 18+ who has not received a primary vaccination series for tetanus, diphtheria, or pertussis should receive a 3-dose Td or Tdap series

All adults should receive a Td or Tdap booster every 10 years and, if under 65 and never received a pertussis-containing vaccine as an adult, at least one dose should be Tdap

Women should receive an additional dose of Tdap during each pregnancy, preferably during gestational weeks 27-36

Anyone not already immunized for pertussis is advised to receive an immunization from their medical provider. Immunization is available at CCHD by appointment by calling 406-454-6950.

Click here to read more about pertussis on the CDC website.