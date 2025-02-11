CUT BANK — CUT BANK – The City of Cut Bank is undergoing significant modernization efforts, thanks to new grant funding that will expand services—most notably for the police department.

“I know this building wasn't built to be a police department, but it fits the bill really well,” said Cut Bank Police Chief Michael Schultz.

Cut Bank expands police services with grant funding

Investing in the Future with Grant Funding

Like many organizations, the city was awarded funding through the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA), providing a rare opportunity for infrastructure improvements.

“There’s been a conversation in the city, amongst department heads, about how to most responsibly use that chunk of money that we are unlikely to get again,” said Cut Bank Mayor Kim Winchell.

In addition to the ARPA funds, the city also secured an additional $227,000 through HB 355’s SLPPA grant, further boosting its ability to make key improvements.

A Safer and More Efficient Police Department

One of the biggest impacts of the grant funding is an expansion of the Cut Bank Police Department.

“The city has a high crime rate. It’s something that we’ve been trying to tackle over the years,” Schultz explained. “Recently, the city voted in a mill levy, and we were awarded a grant that increased our officers from seven to nine.”

The new funding also allowed the creation of a dedicated detective division, which Schultz sees as a game-changer.

“That’s something that we’ve added recently to the services of the police department,” he said. “They’ll be working in this office.”

Beyond increasing personnel, the department will soon have improved infrastructure, making it easier to serve the community.

“Our city court clerk is literally in the same room that our officers are,” Schultz said. “So shifting buildings allows us the privacy we need—both the courts and us—to do our jobs.”

The new building will also house a forensic interview room, eliminating the need for officers and victims to travel to Missoula, Great Falls, or Kalispell for such services.

“Being able to host them here just again increases our services,” Schultz noted. “Honestly, it’s almost perfect for what we need.”

Big Improvements Without a Cost to Taxpayers

Despite the significant expansion, Cut Bank residents won’t see increased taxes as a result.

“We’re able to get the space and not pass anything along to Cut Bank taxpayers,” Winchell said. “I’m very excited that we’re able to do it with these grants that just don’t come along every year.”

With these updates, the City of Cut Bank is not only modernizing its police force but also ensuring that its residents receive better protection and services without an added financial burden.