Northern Montana Hospital in Havre has launched an expansion project for a new surgery center and intensive-care unit. Justin Robicheau reports - watch the video:

Expansion project underway at Northern Montana Hospital

"Our hospital is 50 years old. And so operating in older OR suites, we just hit some limitations.Everything needs more power. Everything needs more room. And it just came to a time where we needed to update our OR Suites," CEO of Northern Montana Health Care Kevin Harada said.

Alysia Mosness, director of the ER and ICU at Northern Montana Health Care, said the intensive care unit will also receive up-to-date equipment.

"Our monitoring systems are all getting an upgrade. We're getting a lot of portable equipment, for ease of movement and transferring of patients. We're kind of really focusing on some family centered care. As we move forward," Mosness said.

"We do need to be able to provide a higher volume of services. But, you know, with our fully staffed surgical team, just the need to expand our services to, you know, what is necessary to expand into the OBGYN market.Robotics in general, surgery, robotics and orthopedic surgery. You just require more things in an operating room," Harada said.

Kevin Harada said the hospital's goal is to keep state-of-the-art care closer to home so patients do not have to travel as far for treatment.

"We can offer it faster. We can offer it, to the same quality that you can get at, you know,the bigger places. And so I think that's our main, our main push is to ensure our community that the care is here and then get it close to home," Harada said.

Kevin Harada said funding for the expansion came through the Montana Facility Finance Authority, a state program that helps finance healthcare facilities. The project will cost between 45 and $50 million dollars. Construction is expected to be completed in 2028.