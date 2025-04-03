Watch Now
Investigation into 'fatal incident' underway in Liberty County

MTN News
GREAT FALLS — Liberty County Sheriff Nick Erickson says that deputies responded to an "fatal incident" on Wednesday, April 2, 2025, that resulted in the death of one person.

It happened on Second Street East in the town of Chester.

The name of the person who died has not yet been released, nor the cause or manner of the person's death; next of kin has been notified.

Sheriff Erickson says an investigation is underway, and it is being led by the Montana Department of Justice's Division of Criminal Investigation.

He noted that there is no threat to the community.

No other details have been released at this point.

We will update you when we get more information.

