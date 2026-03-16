Obituary: Allielyn "Allie" Marie Corbitt

Allielyn Marie Corbitt was born in Great Falls Montana on February 8, 2013.

Allie unexpectedly gained her Angels Wings on March 8, 2026, at 13 years and 1 month. Allie attended school in Great Falls, and the last two years in Lincoln, Montana. Allielyn bravely and fiercely faced down severe epileptic seizures and would not under any circumstance let her seizures dictate how she lived.

She lived a life of complete sweetness. She liked to play piano, dance and above all swim, especially in her special swimming hole in the Blackfoot River on her family’s property. She swam in 40 degrees and rain and as late as October 8th. She loved the water like few others.

Allie loved and cuddled her brother Joseph David Corbitt like no other.

Allielyn is survived by her mother, Katie Marie Corbitt; brother, Joseph David Corbitt; and father, Mike Winters. She is also survived by her “besties,” Aurora and Stella; and many, many, loving extended family and friends in Great Falls, Lincoln, and Bozeman. Papa Dave Corbitt, Auntie Debbie Corbitt, Auntie Gina McDermott, Gramma and Grampa Barb and Mike Winters.

A funeral service will be at 2:00 PM, Friday, March 20, 2026, at O’Connor Memorial Chapel presided by Father Jay Peterson.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the organization of choice in the name of Sweet Angel, Allielyn Marie Corbitt.

Hug your children and grandchildren. Pray for peace and love, which conquer all.

Pray for eternal love in the cradle of Gods arms for Allielyn and all children gone to heaven too soon.

To share condolences, click here to visit the O'Connor Funeral Home website.