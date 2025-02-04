'Major accident' reported between Browning and Cut Bank

US Highway 2 between Browning and Cut Bank has been temporarily closed due to what is said to be a "major" accident.

According to the Montana Highway Patrol, at least one person has been seriously injured.

The crash was reported to the Montana Highway Patrol at about 3:35 p.m. on Tuesday, February 4, 2025.

Lanes are blocked and traffic is not being allowed through at this time.

Blackfeet Law Enforcement Services said at 3:45 p.m. that drivers will be turned around, as they will not be be able to access the Blackfoot Cut Across as an alternate route of travel.

From the Montana Department of Transportation:

US-2 IS CLOSED BETWEEN BROWNING AND CUT BANK. EASTBOUND TRAFFIC DETOUR ONTO US-89 AT BROWNING. WESTBOUND TRAFFIC DETOUR ONTO SECONDARY 358 WEST OF CUT BANK.

Roads in the area and across the region are covered in snow and/or ice, although there is no word yet on whether that was a factor in this crash.

No other details have been released at this point.

We will update you when we get more information.