Malta school principal has been released from his position

The principal of Malta Elementary School has been released from his position, according to a news release from Malta Public Schools.

The agency said that J.F. Hewitt was placed on paid administrative leave on February 19, 2026, and on March 29, 2026, his "employment was non-renewed" by the Board of Trustees on the recommendation of MPS superintendent Steve Bucks.

In addition, Hewitt will not be returning to the position to finish the current academic term.

The decision to recommend non-renewal was reinforced by a recently completed investigation.

MPS says that in February the District office received an anonymous letter alleging a pattern of inappropriate behavior by Hewitt, and that "out of an abundance of caution" for student safety, the decision was made to consult legal counsel.

The nature of the alleged "inappropriate behavior" has not been made public.

The District's attorney recommended initiating an independent third-party investigation, which began immediately.

The investigation determined that the evidence supports findings of "poor judgment and boundary-related concerns" in interactions with students; however, the evidence did not substantiate a finding of misconduct by Hewitt.

The investigation also concluded that Hewitt's leadership practices and interpersonal dynamics contributed to workplace polarization.

It also identified broader cultural challenges among elementary school staff, which may be associated with repeated leadership transitions and varying responses to change.

The news release states: "It is important to note that while Montana law prevents the Board of Trustees from publicly commenting on the investigation and personnel matters, they have been informed at each step and have consistently supported and protected all staff and students throughout the process. Student safety and success remain their top priority, guiding every decision they make."

Malta Public Schools announced the hiring of Chris Arent as the next principal of Malta Elementary School, effective July 1, 2026.

We will update you if we get more information.