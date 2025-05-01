Crews are making significant progress on the Milk River diversion dam project in Babb, with dewatering systems now in place to facilitate construction.

WATCH:

Progress continues on the Milk River Project along the Hi-Line

Jensen Drilling Company from Oregon has installed a series of dewatering wells around the site to keep it dry while crews excavate the footprint for the new structure.

The water collected by the wells is currently being diverted into the bypass channel to keep work moving safely and efficiently.

The project is situated between the St. Mary Canal and the St. Mary River, making dewatering a critical component of the construction process.

Meanwhile, work continues at the St. Mary Siphon site, where crews are welding expansion joints at the center of the bridge.

Air valves are being installed on top of the pipe, and workers have begun setting manholes on the side of the structure.

Each manhole measures 30 inches wide, providing easy access for future inspections and maintenance directly from the bridge.

CONTINUING COVERAGE HERE