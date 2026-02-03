Senior center in Havre re-opens after brief pause

After weeks of closure due to staffing and administrative concerns, the North Central Senior Center in Havre has reopened, welcoming back seniors eager to reconnect with their community.

The center had paused operations on January 16, leaving many regular attendees without their usual gathering place. Monday marked the first day seniors could return for activities and social time, though the reopening remains partial.

"Back at the Senior Center, and it feels great… everybody's completely satisfied with what's going on… everybody's hopeful," Larry Larson said.

While the center has resumed some services, meals are still not being served on site. Delivered meals will continue as county officials work toward a full reopening.

Additional services, including medical equipment loans and tax assistance, remain available through the Hill County Council on Aging.

For many seniors, simply being back inside the building has made a significant difference. Larson noted the improved atmosphere since the reopening announcement.

"Their moods are all great. There hasn't been anybody that's holding a grudge… everything's so much better than what it was five weeks ago," Larson said.

Seniors expressed hope that the center will eventually return to full operations, including shared meals and larger gatherings as they settle back into their routines.

"It'll all get back to normal… and that's going to be really nice," Larson said.