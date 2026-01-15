Senior center in Havre will 'soft close' amid funding challenges

HAVRE — The North Central Senior Center in Havre will enter a soft closure beginning January 16, a temporary move Hill County leaders say is necessary to restructure operations after funding reductions, staffing shortages, and rising costs.

Madison Collier reports from Havre - watch the video here:

Future is uncertain for senior center in Havre

County commissioners say the decision was not made lightly and comes after years of instability within the Hill County Council on Aging. According to commissioners, the program has seen frequent leadership turnover, reduced state funding, and lower mill levy revenue, all while food and operational costs have increased

“This year, we’ve lost some funding from the state of Montana, and our mill price has gone down,” said Hill County Commission Chair Jake Strissel. “A soft close is not something that we want to do, but you can’t build an airplane mid-flight.”

Commissioner Sheri Williams, serving as the interim director for aging services, said the soft close is intended to give the county time to take inventory, review finances, and rebuild programs in a way that is sustainable in the long term.

“When we did the budget, we didn’t have as much money as we’ve had in the past,” Williams said. “We’ve had to cut staff, unfortunately. We went from eight staff down to three.”

During the soft closure, seniors will not be able to gather inside the center for congregate meals or daily activities. However, county leaders emphasized that essential services will continue.

“We are still offering Meals on Wheels. We are still offering home-delivered meals to our seniors,” Strissel explained. “It’s just during the soft close, they won’t be able to come into the building.”

County officials say they are also working with community partners to find temporary alternatives for social activities, including opportunities for seniors to gather outside the center while the restructuring is underway.

Despite those assurances, some Havre residents say the process has been frustrating, particularly in terms of communication.

“There are so many rumors going around. I don’t think any of us really know what the facts are, but it’s been mismanaged,” explained Pete Kuhr, a lifelong resident of Havre.

Commissioners acknowledged that concern, noting that many seniors have asked for a clear timeline for reopening. At this point, county leaders say they are not able to provide a firm date.

“A lot of people want a hard date. They want to know when they can come back, and right now we don’t have that answer,” Strissel said. “We don’t want to rush this. We want to make sure we’re on stable ground moving forward.”

Williams said while the county hopes the soft close will last only a few weeks, the timeline depends on how quickly programs can be reviewed and rebuilt. She added that sustainability is the primary goal, even if that means the process takes longer than some would like.

County leaders say they are meeting weekly to discuss progress and plan to provide updates as soon as more information becomes available. They are encouraging residents with questions or concerns to contact the Hill County Commissioners’ Office directly.

“This didn’t happen overnight, and it won’t be fixed overnight,” Williams said. “We’re asking for patience while we do the work on the backside to make this program strong and sustainable for the future.”

