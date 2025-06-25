St. Mary diversion project restores water flow to Milk River

NEAR BABB — A $70 million project has successfully restored water flow to the Milk River along Montana's Hi-Line, providing relief to thousands who depend on it for drinking water and irrigation.

Tim McGonigal reports - watch:

Water begins flowing into Milk River

The century-old St. Mary siphon failed about a year ago, an event many had predicted. Since then, stakeholders including federal government agencies, tribal entities, and contractors have worked together to complete repairs ahead of schedule.

The Milk River Project posted on social media on Wednesday morning:

This morning Clayton started up the St. Mary Diversion Dam in Babb, MT—and by this afternoon, water should be flowing through the newly replaced St. Mary Siphons! What a journey it’s been to get to this point. From emergency response to full rebuild, we’ve had an incredible team of partners, contractors, and supporters pushing every step of the way. THANK YOU to everyone who helped make this happen.

"Every single agency stepped up and we all had one mission; there wasn't 100 different political reasons. We needed water back in this project, back to the Milk River. And that is everyone's goal. That's what's happening here today," said Jennifer Patrick of the Milk River Joint Board of Control.

The Bureau of Reclamation's Steve Darlington highlighted the efficiency of the collaborative effort: "Due to the incredible work of the crews and all of our partnerships, we are, you know, almost three months ahead of schedule."

While this marks a significant milestone for the St. Mary siphon project, organizers say there is still substantial work ahead, though they remain confident in the progress made so far.

(FEBRUARY 7, 2025) On June 17, 2024, the St. Mary River Canal siphon suffered a catastrophic failure, causing the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation to take action.

Subzero temperatures and brutal winter conditions might slow down most projects, but not this one. Here at the Saint Mary's Siphon Repair project, crews are pushing forward with critical repairs despite the freezing cold.

Ian McIntosh, the Sletten project manager, said, "We're fighting through it, and keeping guys as warm as we can with heaters and everything, throughout the day. But it's challenging working in the winter in Montana. That's why we generally don't do it.”

Progress continues on St. Mary Siphon repair project

And it’s not just cold fingers and toes that workers have to deal with. There are numerous construction challenges and accommodations.

Frozen ground and rock have made digging and backfill difficult, and they’ve had to use modified concrete mix.

Gary Lundberg, project inspector, said, “Frozen concrete just doesn't work. We've got to heat the concrete and make sure it doesn't freeze, and keeping that temperature up until you've got full strength is what we're doing.”

Montana winter is not the only obstacle facing the project, which is funded by a mix of federal and state funds, with 52% of the project covered federally and 48% of the project covered by Montana stakeholders.

MTN News St. Mary Siphon repair project

However, federal funds remain frozen due to the “Unleashing American Energy” Executive Order issued by President Donald Trump.

The Milk River Project Joint Board of Control told MTN News: “Despite this setback, the project team remains confident that the St. Mary Siphon Repair Project aligns with the order’s objectives and continues to work diligently with federal agencies and congressional leaders to expedite the release of funds as soon as possible.”

For now the project is moving forward without delays and funding interruptions, with state funds secured through a loan agreement under House Bill 6, passed during the 2023 Montana legislative session.

And on the ground in Babb, crews are working with a sense of urgency, knowing that thousands of people across north-central Montana rely on water from the Milk River Project for their livelihood.

MTN News

Lundberg noted, "Yeah, everybody feels it, you know, and most of our employees live here on the reservation. And yeah, they want to get it get it going again.”

McIntosh added, "It's pretty close to home, being from Chinook, so you got a lot of friends. And obviously my family still lives there. It's vital for people who live on the Hi-Line. I mean, there's not much water in Fresno right now, so getting the canal back going and getting the water there is vital to everybody who's irrigating, everybody who's living on the Hi-Line."

The timeline to restore water to the Milk River is late summer 2025.

From the Bureau of Reclamation website:

The St. Mary Diversion Dam and Canal were completed in 1915 as part of the Milk River Project (Project) in north-central Montana. The dam is located near Babb, MT and approximately 0.75 miles downstream from Lower St. Mary Lake. The existing dam consists of a 198-foot long and 6-foot-high concrete weir and sluiceway. It diverts water from the St. Mary River into the St. Mary Canal through the gated headworks structure for use by the Milk River Project.

Drone video: failure of St. Mary Canal siphon

Here is a news release from the Milk River Project Joint Board of Control: