GREAT FALLS — On June 17, 2024, the St. Mary River Canal siphon suffered a catastrophic failure, causing the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation to take immediate action.

Work continues on St. Mary Siphon Repair Project

MTN News has received several inquiries in recent days about how the pause on federal funding will affect the St. Mary Siphon Repair Project following a critical failure in June.

The cost breakdown for the $70 million project shows that 52% of the funding comes from federal sources, with the remaining 48% coming from stakeholders in Montana.

While federal funds are inaccessible due to the “Unleashing American Energy” executive order issued by President Donald Trump, construction on the critical project continues using state funds.

Jennifer Patrick with the Milk River Joint Board of Control told us: "Despite this setback, the project team remains confident that the Saint Mary Siphon Repair Project aligns with the order’s objectives and continues to work diligently with federal agencies and congressional leaders to expedite the release of funds as soon as possible."

MTN News will conduct a site visit to the repair project next week and will have more on how construction remains on track even in sub-zero temperatures.

Drone video: failure of St. Mary Canal siphon

