Browning school now offers 'hush pods'

BROWNING — Browning Public Schools recently introduced Mental Health "Hush Pods." Students are able to have telehealth sessions with a mental health provider; the pods are sound-proof with lights and a cooling fan, and frosted tint on the windows for privacy.

Some reaction from the school Facebook page:

  • Mindy Wise: Now this is a school system actually caring about & for their students. Love this!
  • Judy Gilman: Finally somebody is doing something constructive and out of the box innovation in the mental health field! Yay for Browning!
  • Mya Stenson: Wonderful!! thank you for providing these resources to students it’s so important!!
  • Ann Hennessey: This is SO amazing. We need this in all schools. This is such a common sense, student-centered approach.
  • Crystal Spratt: I'm so glad to see this service available for students

