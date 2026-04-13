The Chippewa Cree Tribe will receive up to $240,000 through the Montana Department of Commerce’s Tribal Business Development Grant Program. The money will be used for the C&C Markets Modernization and Safety Improvement Project.

Justin Robicheau reports - watch the video here:

Chippewa Cree Tribe gets $240K Business Development Grant

According to Commerce officials, the grant will allow the tribe to improve facility safety, accessibility, and infrastructure, while also addressing inventory losses and service disruptions at the C&C Agency Market and C&C Firehouse Market in Box Elder.