Fort Belknap school hosts Tribal workforce expo

More than 500 students from seven schools along the Hi-Line attended a tribal workforce expo at Fort Belknap High School, exploring career paths and connecting with industry professionals across numerous workforce sectors.

The event featured more than 50 booths with professionals from various industries, offering hands-on exhibits, interactive demonstrations, and information about career opportunities.

"It's designed to grasp the interest and the attention of our students seventh through 12th grade to show them that there are careers, trades, options out there," Nancy Boushie said.

Boushie, the Fort Belknap TERO Director, emphasized the importance of exposing students to different career paths.

"You know, some students like to get hands-on. They like to get dirty. Some want to start their own business, be entrepreneurs. So I think it's opening a whole wide lens to youth on what they can do," Donnie Wetzel Jr. said.

Wetzel, who serves as the Montana Department of Labor & Industry Tribal Liaison, noted the critical workforce needs in the state.

"We know that in Montana we have a critical workforce. Shortages in almost every sector of the economy," Wetzel said.

Organizers say the goal is to expose youth to industries not only in high demand but also vital to sustaining local and tribal communities.

"The ability to bring workforce expos like this to young people, to show them that they are both college bound and apprenticeship pathways to fill those high demand, high wage careers in any part of Montana they want to live in. That was really the mission of today," Sarah Swanson said.

Swanson, the commissioner of Montana Department of Labor & Industry, indicated that similar events could be held in other tribal communities.

"We absolutely have plans and visions to work in partnership - we wait on those invitations so, we need our tribal leaders from other communities to invite us in, and in partnership, we are happy to bring a workforce expo to every community in Montana," Swanson said.

The tribal workforce expo is part of a growing effort across Montana to connect education and industry in a more meaningful way.