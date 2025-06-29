Obituary: Hershey Langston

Hershey (Hezekiah) Langston Hershey was born in Compton, California, to Brenda Campbell. Although an only child, Hershey grew up closely with his cousins in the greater Los Angeles area.

Upon graduating from Locke High School, he joined the United States Air Force. First stationed at Malmstrom AFB, he met his soon-to-be wife DaNelle Hardinger and married her 8 months later. Hershey and DaNelle were 19 and 20 years old, respectively, when they wed. Three years later, Hershey took a special duty assignment at Vandenberg AFB in California as a Tech School Instructor for Missile Maintenance Airmen. While at Vandenberg, he volunteered as an Honor Guard member, welcomed his three children, and obtained a computer science degree from Southern Illinois University.

With his degree in hand, Hershey attended Officer Training School at Maxwell AFB, Alabama. After becoming a commissioned officer, he was reassigned to F.E. Warren AFB, Cheyenne, Wyoming. Following Cheyenne, the family was sent overseas to Ramstein, Germany. There, they enjoyed their time traveling throughout Europe. Hershey’s final duty station was at Minot, North Dakota, where he retired from the Air Force in 2013 after 21 years of service.

Following retirement, Hershey and the family moved back to DaNelle’s hometown of Belt, MT. Hershey established himself as part of the community as a youth leader of Belt Community Church. Later, he took on the role of an ordained minister at the church and administrator of Belt Community Church Daycare. He served as a dedicated volunteer firefighter and EMT with the Belt Volunteer Fire District and Belt Volunteer Ambulance Service. Additionally, he worked as a clerk at the Belt Post Office from 2014 until his passing.

At the post office, he often brought laughter to the town by sneaking up on unsuspecting patrons as they collected their mail–a lighthearted reflection of his love for harmless pranks and making others smile. Hershey was always willing to lend a helping hand to anyone he came across. Finding joy in staying active, Hershey often challenged others to push-up contests. He loved playing board games and cribbage. Wanting to bless others, he rarely passed up the opportunity to take someone to a restaurant or movie theater on his dime. His love, kindness, and generosity reached well beyond the city limits of Belt, Montana. Hershey was memorable to anyone he met.

After succumbing to heart failure, Hershey met his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ June 15th surrounded by his family and loved ones.

He is preceded in death by his son Immanuel Langston and his mother Brenda Campbell. He is survived by his wife of 31 years DaNelle Langston, daughters Kyra (Draven) Roe, Emily (Kolter) Lund, son Adam Langston, two granddaughters, and family and friends too numerous to name.

His service will be held Saturday, July 26th, 2025, 1 o’clock pm at the Belt Public School Gymnasium with reception to follow at the Castner Park Pavilion.

