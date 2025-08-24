Little Shell Tribe celebrates culture and community at powwow in Great Falls

GREAT FALLS — Drums, dancing, and celebration returned to Great Falls as the Little Shell Tribe of Chippewa Indians hosted its annual powwow, bringing together tribal members and visitors for two days of culture, tradition and community.

Brianna Juneau reports - watch:

Little Shell Tribe celebrates culture and community at annual powwow in Great Falls

"We've been having this since 2010," said Little Shell Tribal Chairman Gerald Gray.

Since 2010, the event has grown into a major celebration of Native culture, Gray said.

"This is probably the most people we've had, the most vendors we've had so far, ever. It's really exciting," Gray said.

This year marks the second powwow held in the tribe's new arbor, a permanent home for events like this.

"It was really powerful to see that happen, and for us to be able to have our own home - so to speak - we're really excited. It's a historical location for Little Shell too," Gray said.

Dancers from across Montana and neighboring states filled the arena in full regalia, representing dozens of tribes and traditions.

"This is my first time here," said Stan Whitemansinger, a Blackfeet dancer who has been dancing since he was a little kid.

"Powwows is a really good gathering and I really get inspired by the movement and how fast the songs were," Whitemansinger said.

For many, the powwow is not just a celebration — it brings people together.

"It's a really nice feeling to be here because everybody's smiling and everybody's enjoying themselves. That's what it's all about, having a good time," Whitemansinger said.

The event continues on Sunday, August 24, 2025.