Obituary: Rebecca "Becky" Lin Clark-Darko

With aching hearts, we announce that Rebecca “Becky” Lin Clark-Darko passed away peacefully on November 21, 2025, at her home in Great Falls, MT. She was 42. She fought a long battle with end stage kidney disease. Her husband, Sean, was with her by her side as well as her family through her final days.

Becky was born on July 6, 1983, in San Antonio, TX to William and Sherry Clark. After ending up in Great Falls from Izmir, Turkey, she graduated from Great Falls High School in 2001. She met and married Sean Darko. Together they welcomed 3 children.

Becky worked various jobs, always being a valued employee, which led to many cherished friendships. She loved people and touched everyone she met. With her honesty, humor, and straight forward attitude, you always knew where you stood.

Outside of work, Becky loved spending time with family and friends, cooking, and camping. She was an avid hockey fan. She was very proud of her children and absolutely adored them and their unique talents. She loved being a mom and will be greatly missed.

Becky is survived by her husband, Sean Darko; son, Preston Darko (Terrie); daughter, Kallie Darko; parents, William and Sherry Clark; brothers, William “Billy” Clark, Jr. (Charity) and Robert “Bobby” Clark (Eva); in-laws, Doug and Vickie Darko; many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her young daughter, Daytona Lin Darko, and her grandparents.

A celebration of life will be held on Sunday, December 14, 2025, at 2:00 p.m. at the R & R Casino.

