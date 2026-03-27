Civic leaders on the Rocky Boy's reservation hosted a grand opening of the Miyo Pimatisiwinkamik Youth Wellness Center on Friday, March 27, 2026.

The new facility will provide a safe and welcoming environment where youth can engage in healthy activities, socialize with their peers, participate in cultural events, and take part in educational programming.

Justin Robicheau reports - watch the video here:

Rocky Boy's leaders host grand opening of Youth Wellness Center

They will also have access to mental health support, school-based care, wellness, food program, dental health and screening, and maternal health.

Joel Rosette, CEO of Rocky Boy Health Center, said, “This center is grounded in returning to the strengths of our ancestors to build healthy relationships, establish strong community connections, and foster resiliency among our youth as they prepare for the future.”

Civic leaders note that the facility is being opened in phases: "We are opening in phases so we can do this the right way for our youth, families, and community. This space was created with care and we want to make sure every part of it is ready to truly serve you."

April & May 2026:

*Tuesdays – Thursdays*

MPYC will be open for after-school programming for MPYC enrolled teens grades 9-12 and the current 14 participating members of the Boys and Girls Club of the Chippewa Cree Tribe through the end of April.

*Fridays – Saturdays*

MPYC will be open from 9:00 AM – 6:30 PM for full-day programming for MPYC enrolled teens and the current 2025 participating members of the Boys and Girls Club of the Chippewa Cree Tribe through the end of April.

Friday Camps (Elementary Grades 2nd – 8th, MPYC enrolled students):

April 3, 10, 17, 24

Elementary Camps (Basketball/Culture) from 9:00 AM – 2:00 PM

May Programming Expansion:

May 2 – Junior High Expansion Begins

May 9 – Elementary Programming Begins

Summer Programming:

June 8 – Summer hours begin

For more information or questions contact: Joelnell Momberg jmomberg@rbclinic.org, 406-395-1866 or Emily Kallenberger ekallenberger@rblclinic.org 406-395-1866

A Family Fun Night is planned for Wednesday, April 1st:

This is more than just an event it’s a night for our community to come together, laugh, dance, and celebrate. Bring your family, bring your friends, bring that good energy let’s fill the place!

Wednesday, April 1st

5 PM – 8 PM

Rocky Boy Health Center – Miyo Youth Center

SPECIAL GUEST: Supaman

Don’t miss this powerful performance this alone is worth coming out for!

WHAT’S HAPPENING:

Food Trucks

Live DJ & Dancing

Games for all ages

Free Throw & 3-Point Contest

Artwork Showcase

Door Prize Drawings

Tours of the Miyo Center

FREE & OPEN TO EVERYONE

